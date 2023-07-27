The Johnson County Fair and Rodeo begins this Friday and runs through Sunday, August 6th. The “Kick-Off Fair” concert will feature Dakota Country gates open at 530p. This weekend’s events include the Ranch Sorting competition, the Dog Show, Horse Show and Open Class Exhibits. Dance in the Park is Friday, August 4th (6pm – 11pm) at Prosinski Park in Buffalo with musical guest Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws. View a full schedule of events on the link below or visit www.johnsoncountyfairgrounds.com.

