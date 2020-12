The Johnson County Emergency Operations Center held their weekly press briefing yesterday and there was a bit of positive news from both Public Health and the healthcare center.

First of all, like most of the state, county numbers of COVID-19 cases are dropping, although the county is still considered in the “red zone”, according to the hospital’s Kristina Duarte…

Duarte did announce that the residents at the Amie Holt Care Center are no longer in isolation and visitation has been restored.