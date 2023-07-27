The Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council will present their Art & Music Festival, an all-day celebration of the arts, this Saturday in Crazy Woman Square. The event will feature music, art, theater, vendors, demonstrations, and food. All are welcome to attend the free event. Events run from 9:00am – 6:30pm; with a Street Dance at 7:00pm downtown on Main Street. Visit the JCAHC Facebook page for more information.