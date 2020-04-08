At its meeting on Tuesday morning, the Johnson County Commission passed Resolution 631, providing $100K in funding to battle COVID-19 in the county.

The Commission held a budget hearing to amend the current budget in and effort to receive federal “pass through” funds from the Wyoming Department of Health.

In other actions, the Commission heard from Sharon Miller representing the Jim Gatchell Museum who was requesting guidance in how to budget in this year of diminished tax revenue…

According to Chairman Bill Novotny, it’s simply too early to provide sufficient guidance until May tax revenues are recorded…

Miller and Gatchell Director Sylvia Bruner stressed to the Commission that they continue to seek other sources of funding in expectation of declining county revenues.