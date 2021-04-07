In other actions taken by the Johnson County Commission, requests for funding under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF were approved in the amounts requested. Compass Center for Families requested $25,000, the Buffalo Children’s Center requested $16,000, and $20,000 was the amount requested by the Boys and Girls Club of the Bighorns.

Chairman Novotny reminded each of the organizations that the amount approved may be adjusted once the final allocation is received from the Department of Family Services…

The program is a federally funded grant program that provides states the ability to create and administer their own assistance programs for families in need. The TANF program replaces the previously known program known as welfare and allows states to offer a wide range of social services.