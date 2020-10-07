A Lake DeSmet Shoreline violation was discussed at length yesterday by the Johnson County Commission.

John Moreland, a landowner whose property is adjacent to the lake’s shoreline, has constructed a concrete boat ramp that violates the lake’s guidelines.

Cheryl Benner presented the issue to the Commission…

According to Benner, the permanent boat ramp was installed less than a month later.

In response, the Commission first voted to direct the Lake DeSmet Advisory Board to review the county’s lakeshore regulations at its next meeting, something that was last done in 2015.

Assistant County Attorney Barry Crago explained to the Commission why the installation of the new boat ramp was a violation of the shoreline rules…

The Commission voted to direct Crago to send a written notice to Moreland, giving him 14 days to remove the ramp or face trespassing charges.