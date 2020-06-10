John Anthony Behles, 64, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Bailey
