According to a report released by the Wyoming Department of Education, Buffalo High School’s graduation rate is nearly 9% points above the state average for the school year ending last spring.

Buffalo’s graduation rate was 91.7%, but still slightly lower than the previous year’s rate of 92.9%.

The report shows 16 school districts carried a graduation rate higher than the state average of 82.1% for the school year 2018-2019.

Kaycee’s graduation rate for the same school year was 88.2%.

The complete report can be found at the following website:

https://edu.wyoming.gov/data/graduation-rates/