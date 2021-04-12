The Johnson County School District has provided additional information regarding the three community forums with the Superintendent candidates.

Each of the three forums began this morning at 7:15am and continue until 8:30am at Kaycee School on April 12th. The forums will also be held on April 19th, and 21st.

Later on those same days, the forums will continue in the Buffalo High School Auditorium from 6pm to 7pm.

The Buffalo HS forums will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/GLJZN90xcxk.

As reported earlier, School staff members and members of the public will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates prior to each of the forums. To do so, please click on the following link https://docs.google.com/forms/…

And as reported earlier, each candidate will be highlighted in separate forums with Gregory Figenser tonight, Keith Harris on the 19th, and Charles Auzqui on Wednesday April 21st.

Jim Wagner, the current superintendent for Johnson County Schools, submitted his resignation to the board of school trustees in early February.

Big Horn Mountain Radio Network will provide news coverage on the forums as they happen.