Johnson County School District #1 will be completing over $1 million in projects this summer, according to Facilities Director John Zink. The three projects are the air handler replacement at Meadowlark Elementary, the elevator modernization project at Buffalo High School, and the boiler replacement project at Kaycee School, with a combined price tag of nearly $1.3 million. According to Zink, a good portion of the costs will be covered by the State’s Major Maintenance Fund.