The Johnson County Healthcare Center has modified its mask policy, effective immediately.

Fully immunized individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask within the main campus, including the hospital and clinic.

CEO Sean McCallister made the announcement yesterday during a press briefing…

McCallister indicated that the lifting of the restrictions was the result of the low COVID-19 cases and the level of vaccinations given in the county.

Visitors and staff entering Amie Holt Care Center are still required to wear a mask, even if they have been fully immunized, due to the increased risk for this vulnerable population. Requirements for nursing homes are set at the state and federal level.

Effective Saturday, March 27, the main east and west entrances at JCHC will no longer be staffed by screeners. Entrance signage will request visitors and patients wear masks if they are not fully immunized. Each entrance will be stocked with masks and hand sanitizer for visitor and patient use.