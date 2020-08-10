Last month, the Johnson County Commission passed Resolution 645 in support of a ballot question on continuing the county’s solid waste district.

Passed 10 years ago, the district ceases to exist next year unless the county’s voters support continuing the special distinct.

According to Commissioner Bob Perry, the dissolution of the district would mean a substantial increase in tipping fees at the local landfill…

Perry spoke highly of the current management of the solid waste district…

Should the ballot question not pass, it would also mean that the county’s landfill would also have to be managed by Johnson County government once again.