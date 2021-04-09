The Johnson County School District has announced three community forums each in two locations as part of its search for a new superintendent.

The three forums will be held on successive Monday evening’s beginning on April 12th with the final forum scheduled for Wednesday, April 21st.

Kaycee School will host the first portion of each forum first before the candidates will participate in a second portion at Buffalo High School later that same day.

Each of three candidates vying for the position will introduce themselves to the general public and tour the school buildings in Kaycee and Buffalo.

Gregory Figenser will be featured on April 12th. He currently serves as curriculum director with Sweetwater School District in Green River.

On April 19th, Keith Harris will be meeting with the public and touring the facilities. Harris is currently the assistant superintendent in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Charles Auzqui, the Superintendent and K-12 principal with Sheridan County School District #3 in Clearmont, will be featured on Wednesday, April 21st.

School staff members and members of the public will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates prior to each of the forums.

Jim Wagner, the current superintendent for Johnson County Schools, submitted his resignation to the board of school trustees in early February.

Big Horn Mountain Radio Network will provide additional information regarding the forums when it becomes available.