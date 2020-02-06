The fiscal health of the Johnson County Healthcare Center is much improved over the course of the past year.

A “cleaner” bill of health was delivered CEO Sean McAllister yesterday while a guest on the KBBS Morning Show…

McAllister has been the director of the critical care hospital for about 10 months and the financial improvement will allow the center to focus on other areas of service…

He credits the hospital board, the healthcare team and the medical staff for finding ways to operate more efficiently.