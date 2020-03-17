Yesterday, the Johnson County Healthcare Center held a media briefing on the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Hospital CEO Sean McCallister announced the healthcare center has activated its Hospital Incident Command System and provided an update on the limited testing of the virus at the hospital…

Also, after first limiting visitation at the Amie Holt Care Center last week, the decision has been made to lock the nursing home down with no visitation…

According to McCallister, the center has 18 inpatient beds, 9 ER rooms and identified the Bomber Mountain Civic Center as an alternate care site.