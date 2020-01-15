The idea of a Johnson County Fairgrounds Foundation became reality last summer in an effort to provide long term capital to one of the busiest outdoor venues in the area.

The foundation has been welcomed by the community according to Fair Board member Byron Geis…

The foundation will hold its first major fundraising event this Saturday with a dinner, music, and an auction featuring several homemade and artistic items for sale.

Here’s Foundation Chairman Andy Stevens…

Fair Board member Laci Schiffer spoke of one of the long term projects that are in the planning stages…

Tickets for Saturday’s fundraiser are priced at $25 and doors will open at 5:30pm.