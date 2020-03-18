Johnson County Facilities Manager David Eads is working to find more ways to keep county employees and visitors to the old County Courthouse protected from COVID-19.

Eads told the Commissioners yesterday that some of the health safeguards found in newer buildings like the Judicial Center are NOT available in the old courthouse, such as sneeze guards at business counters…

Some of the department heads, like Carla Bishop, are not interested in the sneeze guards and told the Commissioners that it would make work even more difficult.

Commissioner Chairman Bill Novotny told Eads that the counter glass at the Judicial Center were installed to address a completely different concern…

Eads told the Commission that county employees will continue to have access to hand sanitizers, Lysol, and other cleaning projects to protect employees and the general public.