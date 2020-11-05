In an unusual split vote, the Johnson County Commission voted hold up on filing trespassing charges on landowner John Moreland over the unauthorized installation of a concrete boat ramp on county property along Lake DeSmet’s shoreline.

Prior to the vote, County Attorney Tucker Ruby explained an alternative to hold off on trespassing filing at least for a period of time allowing for negotiation…

Following Commissioner Bob Perry’s motion to support the alternative, Chairman Bill Novotny clarified the Commission’s decision…

In the end, Commissioner Linda Greenough voted against the motion and Novotny voted in favor to break the tie.

The issue will be revisited at the Commission’s next meeting on November 17th.