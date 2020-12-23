0 likes35 views1 min

In other business conducted during Tuesday’s special meeting, the Johnson County Commission met in Executive Session regarding the unauthorized concrete boat ramp installed on county property along the Lake DeSmet shoreline.

Prior to the executive session, Chairman Bill Novotny had this to say before the Commission voted to rescind a prior agreement offer to property owner, John Moreland…

Following the executive session, the Commission voted unanimously to file suit against Moreland in District Court.

