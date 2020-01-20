The four-day January Bluegrass Jam took center stage over the weekend, bringing award-winning talent like Dale Ann Bradley to the Occidental…

According to David Stewart, owner and award-winning songwriter, the event was a huge success…

Much of the credit to full-time high school teacher and part-time promoter Karen Blaney…

The event was sponsored by the Johnson County Rec District and the Dan Carlat-Occidental Jam Memorial Scholarship Foundation with the primary goal of supporting opportunities for young musicians in the area.

From the Thursday night jam to the old-time gospel music of the Cowboy Church on Sunday, it’s no surprise, that the event will happen again next year.