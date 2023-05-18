Sheridan County will conduct an interior renovation assessment for the historic jail. The jail is located on the second floor of the Sheridan County Justice Office, on the corner of West Whitney and South Brooks streets. Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said the assessment plan is meant to determine what aspects of the jail can be restored from an historical perspective, outline potential renovation options and costs associated. The assessment will include woodwork, wood flooring and historic elements inside the jail to improve the functionality of government offices located in the building. The assessment will cost up to $20,000.