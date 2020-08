It’s “”walk-in Wednesday” at Bomber Mountain Civic Center as Sheridan College in Johnson County encourages registration for fall classes at the campus location.

Students are welcome between the hours of 8 and 5 Monday through Friday, but the walk-in invitation is set for 4 to 7 this afternoon and evening.

Fall classes begin on August 24th at all three Northwest Community College District campuses… Sheridan, Buffalo, and Gillette.