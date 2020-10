It is National 4-H Week and Johnson County Extension Educator Bryce McKenzie spoke of the growth in the 4H program yesterday while a guest on the KBBS Morning Show….

4-H was formed in 1902 through the work of several people throughout the nation.

4-H was founded with the purpose of instructing rural youth in improved farming and farm-homemaking practices.

In the past 40 years, the goals were broadened to cover a full range of youth, including minorities, and a wide range of life experiences.