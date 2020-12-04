It will definitely feel like Christmas this weekend in Buffalo.

The annual Christmas Parade is set for 6pm on Saturday evening and it will be the first of three Christmas Markets along the north side of Clear Creek between Main Street and Lobban Avenue.

The popular 3-2-1 sale will also take place on Saturday, although it will look a little different in light of the continued spike in COVID-related cases.

Here’s Meseret Tegenu with the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce on the details…

Tegenu also encouraged area residents to shop local and announced the details for the annual “Light Up Buffalo” fireworks at Prosinski Park…

Besides those popular events, there will also be an art walk sponsored by the Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council and Santa’s Sip & Shop event at the Cowboy Carousel, the latter being a two-day event.