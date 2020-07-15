Is the State of Wyoming preparing a takeover of the private enterprises in operation at the Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis?

State Representative Richard Tass thinks so…

According to Tass, the state has been offering repetitive 30-day leases to the private businesses in recent months, making it difficult for them to make improvements to the operations.

He believes it’s the same mindset the state has had in chasing the Occidental Petroleum purchase…

Tass serves on the legislature’s House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee that is scheduled to meet in Thermopollis later this week.