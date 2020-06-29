On June 26, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a possible Improvised Explosive Device in a vehicle in the 100 Blk of N. Brooks Street.

The original report indicated a vehicle contained a propane bottle with wires attached in a parking lot, with writing on the vehicle that stated, “No justice, no peace”.

Responding officers located the vehicle and discovered a small propane cylinder inside the vehicle described by the reporting party.

The reported wire was a cell phone charging cable. Officers elected to evacuate one occupied building in the near vicinity of the vehicle and stop vehicular traffic on the nearest street as a safety precaution.

The vehicle owner was contacted and indicated that the propane cylinder was from a camping trip the previous weekend.