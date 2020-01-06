Celebrate Recovery welcomed a crowd of 50 in its inaugural meeting in Buffalo on Friday evening.

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based program that helps in dealing with a myriad of addictions, as well as anger and codependency.

Daniel Pettyjohn is one of the organizers and shared his assessment of the first meeting for the organization…

Does he expect any changes to the format?…

Celebrate Recovery will meet weekly at 5:30 on Friday evenings at Summit Church located as 980 N. Main Street.

The meetings will include a free meal, fellowship, small group discussions and individual testimonies.