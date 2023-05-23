A 22-mile stretch of highway in the Big Horn Mountains that leads to Medicine Wheel and various campsites will soon open to motor vehicle traffic. WYDOT says US Highway 14A from Burgess Junction westward, is scheduled to open to motor vehicle traffic on Friday, May 26th 2023. The road is closed seasonally during the winter, because too much snow in the area combined with too little traffic, makes snow plowing efforts impractical. US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. Although access to many forest service roads are not available, motorists are asked to stay on US 14A and not attempt to access any other roads for some time.