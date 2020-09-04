Hunting season is around the corner and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department is reminding hunters to collect their hunter safety card and to make sure conservation stamps are valid for this year’s hunting season.

Hunters should study the areas with public access that you may want to hunt and make sure they are legally accessible.

According to Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt, the Game & Fish website contains a hunter planter program that is helpful in planning this year’s hunting season…

The dates for all fall hunting seasons can also be found on the departments website, www.wgfd.wyo.gov.