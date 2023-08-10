The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has an internet Hunter Education completion course for the potential hunters of the Sheridan area on Sept. 30. It is the second of a two-part requirement to get a hunter education certification. Attendees can sign up to reserve a spot now, but prior to attending the class, they will need to take the online hunter education course available through the Game and Fish website. The online course covers all the same material as a traditional class, but is done at your own pace. Once completed, people can print out a certificate showing you have taken the class and bring it on Sept. 30. Fin out more at wgfd.wyo.gov/education

