23-year-old Jade Hotchkin of Sheridan accepted the terms of a plea agreement, and was sentenced to not less than 8 and not more than 15 years in prison. This after he was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse of a minor and second degree sexual abuse of a minor. The crimes occurred when Hotchkin was 16 and the victim was 8. As part of the plea agreement, the second degree charge was dismissed. Hotchkin was also given 323 days of credit for time served.