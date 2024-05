THE JOHNSON COUNTY LIBRARY IS HOSTING A “HOSPITALITY TRAINING” ON TUESDAY, JUNE 4th WITH TWO SESSIONS TO CHOOSE FROM (10:00am – 12:30pm OR 3:00pm – 5:30pm). THIS HOSPITALITY TRAINING IS FREE TO ATTEND AND PRESENTED BY THE WYOMING OUTDOOR RECREATION, TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY INITIATIVE. THE TRAINING WILL BE HELD IN THE FRALEY ROOM.