The Johnson County Commission approved two Grant Award Agreements with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security at its meeting yesterday.

The first Grant Award was in the amount of $4,988 and will fund an enclosed trailer that will transport election machines for the Clerk’s office.

The second one, in the amount of $9,828, forges a partnership between the federal government, the county, and a private enterprise… Big Horn Mountain Radio and its local station, KBBS.

According to Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly, the agreement will provide a generator to support continued emergency radio broadcasting abilities during significant power outages…

Connolly told the Commission that providing radio communication to the general public in times of emergencies has been a concern for quite some time and the installation of the generator through this grant will effectively resolve that issue.

