A high-speed chase by the Wyoming Highway Patrol resulted in the rest of a Sheridan resident on Saturday morning.

The pursuit actually began when Sheridan Police Officers attempted to stop someone exceeding the speed limit on two occasions.

The driver of a 2007 Chrysler Sebring fled from the attempted stop and the highway patrol assisted in the subsequent pursuit.

After the driver attempted to hit law enforcement officers. A Tactical Vehicle intervention maneuver was used for public safety reasons and ended the pursuit when the car left the highway and overturned.

The driver was identified as 54-year old Johnny J. Johnson.

He was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speeding, and other traffic-related offenses.

Johnson is being held at the Sheridan County Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.