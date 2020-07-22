On Monday afternoon, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies were made aware Sheridan PD Officers were in pursuit of a vehicle after investigating an assault that took place at Walmart.

The pursuit led Sheridan PD Officers onto East 5th Street and into the county where Sheridan PD elected to discontinue pursuing the vehicle.

A deputy observed the vehicle, driven by 32-year old Cody Zack, traveling east at a high rate of speed on Hwy 336 and an attempt was made to initiate a traffic stop and Zack failed to stop.

Zack turned around and continued west towards Sheridan at a high rate of speed.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol deployed spike strips, deflating two tires on Zack’s vehicle.

The pursuit slowed on 5th Street towards the railroad tracks where a train was blocking the tracks.

Zack headed the opposite way and came to a stop just in front of the Rock Stop, where he refused to exit the vehicle and held a knife to his throat.

Traffic was closed to passing traffic while Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke to Zack, eventually getting him to drop the knife.

Zack was arrested and charged with speeding, eluding, and driving with a suspended driver’s license, battery, eluding, and careless driving.