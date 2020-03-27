On Thursday, March 26, a healthcare employee at Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) tested positive for COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health and Sheridan County Public Health are working collaboratively with SMH to communicate with those who may have come in contact with this employee and follow the appropriate protocols for isolation. The CDC protocols are strictly implemented to ensure employee and patient safety.

We want to reassure the community that seeking medical attention at SMH is safe. Screening stations are in place at all open entrances and all CDC protocols are strictly enforced for the safety of our patients and staff.