No changes as yet are being made to Wyoming’s current public health orders and Governor Mark Gordon stated that any adjustments to those orders will be depend on two things… the start of the new school year and the Labor Day weekend.

At his press briefing yesterday, Gordon spoke of how the school year could impact those public health orders…

Of course, the state will also be looking closely at a potential spike in COVID-related cases that could arise within the next two weeks following Labor Day weekend.

But Gordon remains cautiously optimistic that Wyoming will see continued improvements in the number of positive cases…

Current public health orders are set to expire on September 15th.