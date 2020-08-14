Governor Mark Gordon has announced that updated public health orders will ease restrictions on the size of permitted outdoor gatherings beginning August 16.

Public Health Order No. 2 has been updated to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place.

Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place through August 31.

Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Public Health Order No. 1 includes a requirement that students wear face coverings in schools in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the order.

The Governor did announce plans for a voluntary COVID-19 testing options for teachers as the schools re-open…

The updated orders can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.