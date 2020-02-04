Federal law has recently raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

The Wyoming State Legislature will consider HB42 to mirror the federal age restriction during the upcoming budget session.

State Representative Richard Tass believes the proposal is intended to deal with the teenage vaping problems and commented on the issue with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

Should the legislature NOT pass the bill, Tass suggests that the feds may impose restrictions on the state for failure to comply…

The legislative budget session begins next Monday in Cheyenne.