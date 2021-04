SF19 passed the House last week that amended legislation that was passed in 2020 relating to the risk businesses are exposed to during COVID-19 pandemic.

District 40 State Representative Barry Crago spoke of the legislature’s desire to revisit the issue during the current session…

In other words, amending the bill from a year ago, provides a little more protection for businesses against unwarranted or unfounded lawsuits relating to a business adhering to state health orders relating to COVID-19.