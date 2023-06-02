Johnson County’s Free Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be this Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the county landfill. Farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and individuals can dispose of pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, poisons; and hazardous household waste such as cleaners, paint, paint thinners, glues, and antifreeze; used oil and tires; and vehicle batteries by bringing them to the landfill to be collected and properly disposed of. No business hazardous waste will be accepted. To learn more visit https://www.clearcreekcd.org/