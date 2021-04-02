Sheridan County Emergency Management and the Local Emergency Planning Committee requested assistance from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security (WOHS) to conduct a Hazardous Material traffic flow analysis for the County. This request was scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to COVID.

The University of Wyoming School of Engineering, under the auspices of WOHS, will conduct this traffic flow analysis. The public may encounter small survey teams at select locations in the county starting last Wednesday through April 7.

The purpose of this analysis is to observe and record the number and frequency of commercial carriers transporting hazardous material on primary and secondary roadways in Sheridan County. Information gathered will assist county stakeholders (i.e. fire, EMS, and law enforcement) in planning and training for Hazardous Materials incidents.

Any questions can be directed to Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-675-2569, or 307-752-2174.