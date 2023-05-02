Sheridan County’s Commissioners reviewed an agreement between the county and and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for the 2022 Hazardous Materials Emergency Planning Grant. The amount of the grant funding is $5,500 from the federal government, with a match of $1,375. The funding must be used before September 30, 2025 is earmarked for train derailment exercises.
Latest Happenings Local News Newsbig horn mountain radiobuffaloHAZARDOUS MATERIALS PLANNING GRANTjohnson countyKBBSsheridanwyoming