The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce has partnered with St Francis Animal Shelter to bring you Pet-O-Ween on Saturday, October 28th at 11:00am at Johnson County Fairgrounds. You must be registered by October 20th, and cost is $10. All proceeds benefit the St Francis Animal Shelter, and you can get a Halloween pet photo at the event.

The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Monster March on Tuesday, October 31st on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

I recently spoke with Nikki Smerski with the Buffalo Chamber and Christian Geer with St Francis Animal Shelter about these events. You can listen to our conversation here…