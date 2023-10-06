The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce has partnered with St Francis Animal Shelter to bring you Pet-O-Ween on Saturday, October 28th at 11:00am at Johnson County Fairgrounds. You must be registered by October 20th, and cost is $10. All proceeds benefit the St Francis Animal Shelter, and you can get a Halloween pet photo at the event.
The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Monster March on Tuesday, October 31st on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.
I recently spoke with Nikki Smerski with the Buffalo Chamber and Christian Geer with St Francis Animal Shelter about these events. You can listen to our conversation here…
Latest Happenings Local Newsbig horn mountain radioBRADY SAFRANEKbuffaloBuffalo Chamber of CommerceCHRISTINA GEERHALLOWEENjohnson countyKBBSMONSTER MARCHNIKKI SMERSKIPET-O-WEENST FRANCIS ANIMAL SHELTERwyoming