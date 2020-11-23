Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County has a house for sale.

The recently vacated 4 to 5-bedroom eight year-old home was originally built by the organization and it is now back on back on the market.

Here’s Habitat’s Colleen Kirven on how applications can be submitted…

A kick-off event will be held tonight at the ANB Bank at 7pm.

This informational meeting will assist interested applicants in understanding the Habitat’s purchase process…

Applicants will have until January 15th of next year to complete the application along with financial information.

For more information or if someone is unable to attend tonight’s kick-off event, the Habitat for Humanity’s phone number is 684-5220.