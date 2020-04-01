Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order (EO) permitting restaurants and bars and grills with a Wyoming liquor license to sell malt beverages and wine with take-out and curbside food orders.

The expanded privileges, effective immediately, will help businesses supplement sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EO limits sales and includes several requirements for businesses who intend to sell alcohol.

Conditions include restricting alcohol sales to 49% or less of the total pre-tax amount of the order and notifying local law enforcement of the intent to sell off-premise coupled with a menu and price.

Alcohol is restricted to malt beverages and wine in an original, sealed container.

The order expires on April 17, matching the recently-extended public health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Sheridan City Council passed an emergency ordinance last Friday allowing the delivery of liquor, beer and wine to residential locations within the city limits which is scheduled to expire on April 6th when the council meets again.