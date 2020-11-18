Governor Mark Gordon announced his supplemental budget on Monday afternoon that added another $500 million in cuts in the face of declining state revenues.

The governor is expecting the 66th Wyoming Legislature to take up this very lean budget in the general session early next year…

However, there has been some discussions among legislators regarding a delay in convening the general session in late January.

Gordon addressed the potential delay during his remarks on Monday…

The Joint Appropriations Committee is scheduled to meet in December from the 7th through the 11th.

The general session is set to convene on January 12th of next year.