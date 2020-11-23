In response to rising cases of COVID-19 and increasing strains on medical facilities, Governor Mark Gordon announced late last Friday additional statewide measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, ease the pressure on Wyoming’s healthcare system and preserve the viability of the state’s economy.

The new health orders issued by the State Health Officer will take effect on tomorrow. There are no business closures included in the new orders. They reduce the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings. These are part of a series of measures the state and counties are undertaking to respond to the new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and surge in cases.

The updated health orders include a change to Health Order No. 2 that limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 persons or fewer without restrictions. If physical distancing measures are employed, gatherings for indoor events are limited to 25% of venue capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Gatherings for outdoor events are limited to 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 250 people. Faith-based gatherings are exempt. Church services, funeral homes, parades and other specified businesses are some of the other exemptions to the gathering limits listed in the new orders. There are no changes to operations of K-12 Schools, child care facilities, restaurants and performance spaces, which are addressed in Health Order No. 1. Group workout classes at gyms will also be limited to 25 participants.

The Governor has also announced that the state is providing additional support to Wyoming hospitals to address the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including resources from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Wyoming National Guard, and through travelling medical staff.

With regards to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Governor had this to say last week…

The new orders remain in effect until December 15 and may be revised earlier if needed. The orders are attached and also can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.