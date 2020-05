Governor Mark Gordon held a press briefing yesterday afternoon and while the number of lab-confirmed positive cases has increased and an additional COVID-related death, there was a bit of good news…

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced a new proactive testing strategy for dealing with the Wyoming’s most vulnerable population in long-term care facilities…

There were an additional 72 positive cases in the state this week bringing the total to 596 as of yesterday afternoon.