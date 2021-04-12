CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Reinforcing his overarching belief in protecting Second Amendment rights in the face of President Biden’s Executive Actions on gun control, Governor Mark Gordon signed House Bill 236/House Enrolled Act 87- Firearms transactions – financial discrimination into law. The bill prohibits financial institutions and payment processors in Wyoming from discriminating against firearms businesses that support or are “engaged in the lawful commerce of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition products.”

In a press release from Friday, the Governor said that “Wyoming is, has always been, and will continue to be a state where Second Amendment rights are recognized and protected. I oppose any orders or actions imposed from the federal level that infringe on this fundamental right,”

The Governor went on to say “I will relentlessly defend our Second Amendment and the Wyoming businesses involved in the firearms industry.”

Earlier this week Governor Gordon signed two other pieces of firearms-related legislation. First, Governor Gordon signed Senate File 155/Senate Enrolled Act 40. That legislation ensures that during emergencies the government cannot impose improper restrictions on Wyoming citizens’ lawful access to firearms. This is the way the Governor handled the COVID-19 emergency earlier this year. He appreciated the Legislature developing a bill that backed up his approach.

The Governor also signed House Bill 116/House Enrolled Act 70, which extended permit-less carry in Wyoming to all law-abiding Americans. Wyoming was one of the first states to recognize the right to carry without a permit for its citizens, and the bill extends the same privilege to all legal gun owners who otherwise legally qualify to carry a firearm in the state.